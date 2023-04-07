Play Brightcove video

A paramedic who was caught on camera pocketing money from a 94-year-old's home moments after she collapsed and died has been spared jail.

Mark Titley was caught on CCTV stealing sixty pounds from a box after entering the patient's home in Shrewsbury last year.

When he realised he'd been filmed, Titley quickly put the cash back - but the victim's son later saw what he had done and said it made him 'sick to his stomach'.

Titley, 58, was one of four medics called to the woman's home in Shrewsbury on June 29 last year, following reports she had collapsed in the garden. They worked on her for about 20 minutes before she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shrewsbury Crown Court was told Titley then entered the property in search of a 'do not resuscitate' form. But he was filmed going through a plastic box full of cash and lifting up the notes to count through them before placing around £60 in his trouser pocket.

The court heard how Titley then looked around and spotted the camera before immediately putting it back in the box.

When the woman's son saw the footage he reported it to West Mercia Police.

Titley initially denied the allegation, telling police he intended to 'secure' the cash and take it out to family members.

However, he later admitted to the theft and was given an 18-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He was also ordered to carry out 120 hours of unpaid work and pay £530 in costs as well as a £187 victim surcharge.

The court heard how Titley, of Linley Avenue, Pontesbury, was no longer a serving paramedic, having retired from West Midlands Ambulance Service days after the incident.

Assistant chief ambulance officer, Nathan Hudson, said: "Our staff will be horrified one of their former colleagues would do something like this."

"We hold a position of trust when we enter someone's home and these sorts of actions rightly put a stain on all of our reputations which is deeply regrettable and makes it much harder for staff who are still working."

"We are pleased that this was taken to court and dealt with by the criminal justice system.”