Police perform live demonstration of car crash to raise awareness of road safety

A live demonstration of what happens in a car crash is taking place today in Nottingham's Old Market Square, to raise awareness about road safety.

The event is part of Nottinghamshire Police’s Deadly Mix campaign, which was launched last year after data showed 263 people were injured or killed in a drink-related road traffic collision in Nottinghamshire between 2018 and 2020.

Police, fire and ambulance crews are coming together to show what happens when they are called to a crash and how they help those involved. They will also cut up and dismantle a vehicle as part of the event.

Sergeant Shakeel Rasul, of the Nottingham City Centre Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The aim of the event is to highlight the dangers of drink/drug driving and show the vital work carried out by our emergency services.

“There will be a trapped person in the car so the police and fire and rescue service are going to turn up and help them.

“Community First Responders from East Midlands Ambulance Service (EMAS) will also be in attendance to perform CPR and provide medical care to the casualty.

“EMAS will also have dummies available so the public can have a go at performing CPR and there’ll be a police gazebo with lots of merchandise, a QR code questionnaire and sobriety tests.

"This is also a first for such an event to be given permission by the council and the event shows the hard work all the partners have undertaken to make this happen."

Old Market Square in Nottingham will be closed off for the demonstration, which will start at 2pm.