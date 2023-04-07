Roads closed as emergency services respond to 'incident' in Nottingham

Road closures are in place in Nottingham as part of a response to ongoing incident in the city. Nottinghamshire Police say people are being advised to avoid Mansfield Road in Carrington while officers respond to an 'ongoing incident'.

Emergency services are currently in attendance and a police cordon has been set up on the road.

The force says inquiries are ongoing to establish what has happened and ss part of this, Mansfield Road has been closed from Goose Fair roundabout to Ebers Road.

Road closures are also in place on Hucknall Road from Pelham Road to Mansfield Road, while New Street has also been blocked.

Chief Inspector Paul Hennessy, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are currently at the scene investigating this ongoing incident, which we don’t believe is any threat to the wider public."

More on this as we get it.