M6 closed at junction 10 near Walsall after crash

Part of the M6 near Walsall have been closed this afternoon, due to a crash.

It's impacted a stretch of the northbound carriageway, which is now closed at junction 10. Roads around junction 10 have also been affected.

There are 4 miles of congestion on the M6 northbound approaching junction 8. There are also delays on M5 north at junction 1.

Many football fans will be on the M6 today, as Wolverhampton Wanderers prepare for their home game against Chelsea FC at Molinuex this afternoon.

But those fans and other drivers should expect delays of at least an hour.

National Highways West Midlands tweeted: "The M6 near Walsall is closed within J10 northbound due to a collision. Central Motorway Police Group is in attendance and being assisted by traffic officers.

" There are 4 miles of congestion following this incident with 60 min delays above normal travel time. Please allow time for congestion and delays to ease."

West Midlands Roads tweeted earlier: "Be aware if travelling to Molineux for the Wolves vs Chelsea match, delays of at least 30 minutes on M6 and M5 approaches, local routes around J10 will also be impacted."