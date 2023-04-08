A man has been arrested after a stabbing at a pub in Derby City Centre.

Officers were called just before 4.05pm on Thursday 6 April to reports of a man having been stabbed at The Standing Order pub in Iron Gate in Derby.

The man was taken to hospital by ambulance, where his injuries are not thought to be serious or life-threatening.

A 56-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of GBH, possession of a bladed article and a public order offence. He has been released on bail.

