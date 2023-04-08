A man in his 40s has died in Melton in Leicestershire this morning (8th April), after the motorbike he was riding collided with a telegraph police.

A red Ducati left the carriageway on Saxby Road in the town at 10.40am and collided with a pole.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed today to allow for investigations into the collision to be carried out by officers from the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU).

Detective Sergeant Jon Putnam from SCIU, said: “We know the motorbike was travelling on Saxby Road towards Melton Mowbray and would like to speak to anyone who saw it before the collision.

“We have spoken to a number of people who were in the area at the time of the collision but if you haven’t spoken to police and have any information, no matter how small you believe it to be, please contact us.”