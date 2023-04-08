A man has been charged with the murder of a 22-year-old who was fatally stabbed in Coventry city centre.

West Midlands Police said the victim, who has now been named as Shou Zou, died after being found with serious injuries in Upper Well Street.

He was found just before 2.40am on Thursday, 6 April, police said.

Despite the best efforts of the emergency services Mr Zou died at the scene and detectives launched a murder investigation.

Another man, aged 20, was also treated for a shoulder and hand injury. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police have today charged 23-year-old Penqui Sun, from Coventry, with the murder of Mr Zou.

He will appear before Coventry Magistrates Court on Saturday 8 April.

He has also been charged with attempted murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Sanders, from the force's homicide team, said: "Our thoughts remain with the family of Mr Zou who have now been informed about their loved ones death.

"We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the attack but our investigations continue. We would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward and speak to us. If anyone has any footage, CCTV or dashcam footage then please call me or one of my team on 101 quoting log number 295 of 6 April."

