Around 20 homes have been evacuated in Wolverhampton, after a van collided with a house last night (8th April).

The van hit a semi-detached house on Catisfield Crescent in Pendeford at around 6:45pm causing extensive damage to the property and the gas line.

20 members of staff from West Midlands Fire Service worked alongside specialist units to isolate power to all 112 homes on the estate.

Around 20 homes were evacuated. Some people were not able to return home last night and were placed in alternative accommodation.

The fire service says power was restored at around midnight to most homes.

Cadent, a gas engineering company, have now taken over the incident.