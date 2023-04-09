Boy, 13, attacked and robbed in alleyway

A 13-year-old boy has been attacked and robbed while riding his e-scooter down an alleyway in Nottinghamshire, police have said.

The teenager was riding his e-scooter down an alleyway between Beckhampton Road and Chediston Vale, Bestwood, when he was targeted by three men.

Nottinghamshire Police said one man grabbed the victim by his neck and another struck him over the back of the head with a bottle, causing him to fall to the floor.

While on the floor, the teenager was kicked and had his pockets emptied by the three offenders.

The robbers stole the e-scooter, a mobile phone, bank card and headphones before leaving the area in different directions at around 6pm on 4 March 2023.

The victim was able to contact a friend who called him a taxi but he later needed hospital treatment for his injuries.

The force is now appealing for witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Franco Guddemi, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This must have been an extremely frightening ordeal for this young victim and we are determined to bring those responsible to justice.

“Were you in the area of Beckhampton Road and Chediston Vale at around the time of the incident and witnessed anything suspicious? If so please get in touch and speak to us.

“We also want to hear from any motorists who may have been in the area and have dash-cam footage which could assist with our inquiries.”