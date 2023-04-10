Man in hospital after stabbing outside Nottingham church on Easter Sunday

Police have arrested a 20-year old after a man was stabbed outside a church in Nottingham on Easter Sunday.

Police were called to Dale Street in Sneinton, shortly before 10.50am on the 9th April.

A man in his 40s remains in hospital, but his injuries aren't thought to be life threatening.

A Church of England spokesperson said a worshipper was stabbed outside a church after having attended an Easter service, at St Stephen’s Church in Sneinton in Nottingham.

The spokesperson said:

"We are deeply saddened and our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by what happened.

Detective Sergeant Andy Buxton who is leading the investigation for Nottinghamshire Police, said:

“This is an ongoing investigation and we do believe it to be an isolated incident with no wider risk posed to the public.

"The victim remains in hospital after suffering injuries to his stomach and our officers are continuing to support him while our inquiries continue.

"We understand an incident like this can cause concern to the community, but I want to personally reassure them that we do have a suspect in custody and have a group of detectives and officers working hard to understand exactly what has happened.

“I want to ask anyone in the area at the time who may have any information to please come forward and get in touch.

"Anyone who witnessed what happened, or has any CCTV footage is asked to call 101, quoting incident number 194 of 9 April 2023, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111".