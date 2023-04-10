Police release image of man after shots fired at house

Police have released an image of a man they want to speak to, after shots were fired at a house in Coventry.

They say two cars pulled up on Trentham Road around 5.20pm on the 29th July 2021, and then a shotgun was fired at the front of the house.

Coventry Police teams from West Midlands Police say three of the four men involved have since been arrested and are under investigation, but they're still looking to identify the fourth man. Anyone with more information can call 101 or contact police via Live Chat, quoting crime number 20/1488271/21.