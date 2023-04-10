Play Brightcove video

Watch the moment a newborn Texel cross lamb, just five-minutes old, finds her feet and bonds with her proud mum.

Farming teams at Gorse Hill city farm in Leicester have been busy looking after four new arrivals in twenty-four hours.

The newborn is getting lots of attention from her mum Credit: ITV News Central

The farm, which was first established in the 1980s, has a steady stream of visitors, but say they are missing the numbers they once had pre-pandemic, along with the loss of council funding.

Staff and around fifty volunteers keep the site going, and they're appealing to visitors to keep supporting them.