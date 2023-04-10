Wrexham v Notts County - why is this National League game so big for both clubs ?

Notts County head to Wrexham with the National League title on the line and a global audience watching, including some of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Ryan Reynolds (left) and Rob McElhenney (right) Credit: PA

Wrexham are owned by "Deadpool" actor Ryan Reynolds and the creator of "Always Sunny in Philadelphia", Rob McIlhenney.

They have pumped ten million pounds into a promotion push, but Notts County are standing in their way.

100 points

Both teams go into this match on a hundred points, 25 points ahead of the team in third.

There is no doubt the pair should be promoted but only one of them will go up automatically.

Wrexham have a game in hand but County are ahead on goal difference with just four matches left to play.

Goals galore

Two outstanding strikers have helped put them in this position.

Macaulay Langstaff has scored 41 of Notts’ goals, while Paul Mullin has netted 34 times for Wrexham.

It’s an injustice to credit the magnitude of this game solely on the Hollywood factor.

Wrexham and Notts County have spent the majority of their existence in the Football League, and have huge followings.

Notts have set a National League attendance record this season of over 16,000 fans, which Wrexham are selling out their 10,000 capacity stadium every week.

Tickets are so hard to come by that one Wrexham fan with lung cancer asked his surgeon to postpone his operation so he could attend the game.

These are two of the oldest clubs in the world - Notts County were established in 1862 and Wrexham were formed two years later.

Despite this being the lowest level these two ancient clubs have ever played at, in some ways it is also the most exciting.

Turbulent times off-the-pitch are behind them and they are both building something special.

Today will go a long way to deciding how quickly that something will come.