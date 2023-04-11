A group of campaigners peacefully protested in the meat aisle of a supermarket on the Easter bank holiday.

Four members of Animal Rebellion sat on the floor at a Marks and Spencer branch in Nottingham for around one hour on Friday 7 April.

The individuals held mock newspaper front pages with headlines such as 'Nation of Animal Lovers Eat Baby Sheep in Odd Annual Easter Ritual' referring to families traditionally eating lamb at Easter.

Marks & Spencer Credit: Google Maps

One of the protestors, Tom Foy, 24, said: "I sat down on the supermarket floor today because I’m asking people to fully embrace their animal-loving values by supporting a Plant-Based Future.

"Unfortunately, we currently live in contradiction of these values by eating animals, but never more so than at Easter when we celebrate by eating lambs."

He added: "I’m hoping this action helps people come to realise that, now we know a plant-based diet is healthy for all stages of life, it is unnecessary to continue to breed and kill these beautiful animals."

This meat aisle sit in was a coordinated mass action, with protestors also taking part in Birmingham, Exeter, Norwich, Canterbury, Newcastle, Leeds and Bristol.