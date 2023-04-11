Play Brightcove video

Speaking to ITV News Central presenter Charlotte Cross, Craig Revel Horwood talks about his role as Miss Hannigan and reflects on his Annie co-star "the late but very very great Mr Paul O-Grady"

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has praised Midlands audiences for singing along and respecting the stage, despite industry-wide reports of abusive audience behaviour towards theatre staff.

Co-playing Miss Hannigan in the UK and Ireland theatre tour of Annie, Horwood has been on the road since February 25 after opening in Leicester's Curve Theatre.

Speaking to ITV News Central about the audience he said: "I love the fact they sing at the end, the sun will come out tomorrow, it puts a smile on everyone's face.

"We do actually encourage that but it is inappropriate in other situations and plays. I can understand audiences being rowdy but there's panto for that.

"There's an etiquette and I think people should adhere to that."

During a performance of The Bodyguard at Manchester's Palace Theatre on Friday (April 7), audience members began to sing over the performers, resulting in police being called and the show finishing early.

Actress Debbie Arnold has said people have to "it and watch, these people have trained for years, musical artists are, I think, the best in the world, they work so hard, they're like Olympic athletes."

She went on to say people who disrupt these shows should get "a lifetime ban unless they apologise."

It follows research by the Broadcasting, Entertainment, Communications and Theatre Union (Bectu) which found nearly half of theatre staff were considering leaving their jobs.

Many workers said they had been assaulted and sexually harassed in the workplace.

Others said they had been spat at and left to break up brawls from intoxicated guests.

Craig Revel Horwwod as Miss Hannigan in Annie (left) Credit: Annie The Musical UK Tour

Horwood says the sellout houses in Birmingham have been amazing to play the "fantastic Miss Hannigan" for a third time too.

Starting his musical theatre career as a teenager, the actor says said "cannot wait" to return to the crowd at Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham saying the audience is "always fantastic".

He says the East Midlands city holds a "special place in his heart" after meeting his fiancé there.

The show is currently at The Alexandra in Birmingham until April 15 before it moves on to Oxford's New Theatre.

He said the first week of shows in Birmingham are dedicated to "the late but very very great Mr Paul O-Grady" - who Horwood shared the role of Miss Hannigan with.

Annie will be in Nottingham from June 12-17, Stoke-on-Trent from May 8-13, and Wolverhampton from October 10-14.