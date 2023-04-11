Disabled trio to make history crossing Europe's largest ice cap

Play Brightcove video

By ITV News Central Production Journalist Ellie-Rose Griffiths..

Three men who have suffered life changing spinal cord injuries are attempting to become the first unsupported, all disabled team to cross Europe's biggest ice cap.

Former professional rugby player - Ed Jackson, ex mountaineer and Army Reservist –Darren Edwards and biologist specialising in endangered species - Dr Niall McCann are setting off to Vatnajokull ice cap in Iceland on Wednesday 12 April.

They will encounter storms, crevasses and temperatures as low as minus 25 degrees. Add this to their bodies inability to regulate temperature and the challenge becomes even more significant.

Their journey across the ice is looking to raise £155,000 for Millimetres To Mountains, a UK charity set up by Ed Jackson, which helps people to overcome adversity through adventure.

Fromer Wasps rugby player Ed Jackson was told he would never walk again...

Ed was told he would never walk again

Ed was a professional rugby player before he dived into a swimming pool and broke his neck. Having undergone an operation to repair a fracture dislocation of his c6/c7 vertebrae, he lay, quadriplegic, on his back in ICU with only limited movement in his right arm.

Despite the bleak prognosis, through hard work, a great deal of support and sheer determination, bit by bit his body returned to him.

Despite his disability Ed has reached some impressive heights since his accident. However in that time he came to realise that it wasn’t about the destination or any particular summit, it was about the connection he had developed with the outdoors and the people he had met along the way.

His injury has connected him with Darren and Niall and together they are united by their ability to overcome adversity.

Darren Edwards from Shrewsbury was seconds away from death before his best friend saved him...

Darren fell 35 feet and was saved by his best friend

On August 6 2016, Darren had a serious accident whilst rock climbing in North Wales.

He fell 35 feet and was paralysed from the chest down.

Earlier this year, he became the first handcycle athlete to complete seven marathons in seven days across seven continents.

He continues his quest to defy the odds and will make his way across the ice of Vatnajokull on a sit ski.

Dr Niall McCann from Shrewsbury shattered his spine when his parachute crashed into a cliff at 50mph...

Crossing Vatnajokull will be Niall's first challenge since his accident

Niall's grandfather won the Founder's Medal from the Royal Geographical Society in 1952 for Arctic exploration. Introduced to adventures from an early age, Niall has followed in his grandfather's footsteps.

Since the age of 18 Niall has undertaken challenging expeditions all over the world, including rowing the Atlantic Ocean, skiing across Greenland, cycling over the Himalayas & canoeing the Yukon River.

But nine years ago, Niall shattered his spine when his parachute crashed into the side of Pen Y Fan. He tweeted about his upcoming expedition - the first one since his accident.

The trio are looking to cross the ice cap within three weeks.