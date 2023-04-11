Leicester City has appointed Dean Smith as manager until the end of the season.

The former Aston Villa boss, who has been out of work since leaving Norwich earlier this year, will oversee the final eight games of the Premier League following the sacking of Brendan Rodgers last week.

The Foxes have lost both games since Rodgers left, leaving them second bottom of the League, two points from safety.

Leicester City players applaud the fans after the final whistle in the Premier League match at the King Power Stadium on Saturday April 8 Credit: PA IMAGES

Smith, who will take training for the first time on Tuesday, said on the club’s official website: “I’m really happy to have the opportunity to lead the team during these final weeks of the season.

“The challenge in front of us is clear, but it’s one myself and my coaching team have experienced before and, with the quality in this squad and the number of games remaining, it’s very much achievable.

“Our first job is to rebuild confidence and in still belief in the team and I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players this week.”

Leicester chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha added: “His leadership, coaching and motivational qualities will be vital assets for us in the coming eight games as we fight to secure our Premier League status.

“We’ve endured a challenging season, but I have no doubt that we have the quality in our squad to win this fight.

“Dean’s experience will be key to unlocking that potential, helping the team rediscover its confidence and channelling the support of our fans, who will be so important during these final eight games.”

Former Norwich City manager Dean Smith before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road in October 2022 Credit: PA IMAGES

The former Norwich City, Aston Villa and Brentford manager will take charge of First Team training from Tuesday in preparation for Saturday’s Premier League trip to Manchester City.

Dean’s appointment will see the return of Craig Shakespeare to the Leicester City dugout.

An assistant under both Nigel Pearson and Claudio Ranieri in previous spells with the Foxes, Craig himself led the Club in 2017, successfully seeing off the threat of relegation and leading us to a UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final.

Dean’s coaching line-up will also include former England captain John Terry, who served under Dean’s management as a coach at Aston Villa, along with City’s current First Team Coaches Adam Sadler and Mike Stowell.