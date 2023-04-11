Man, 20, charged after another man stabbed on Easter Sunday in Nottingham

Police were called to Dale Street in Sneinton on Easter Sunday. Credit: ITV News Central

A man has been charged in connection with a stabbing in Nottingham on Easter Sunday.

Police were called to Dale Street in Sneinton, shortly before 10.50am on 9 April.

A man in his 40s remains in hospital, but his injuries aren't thought to be life threatening.

Joseph Easom-Cooper, aged 20, of Dale Street, Sneinton, has now been charged with causing grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a bladed article in a public place, and possession of cannabis.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court today.

Detective Sergeant Andy Buxton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Thanks to the work of detectives and officers investigating this incident we have now charged a man.

“The victim remains in hospital with injuries not thought to be life-altering. We do believe that this was a self-contained incident and want to reiterate our earlier message that we don’t believe there to be a wider risk to the public.”

“I am pleased we have now charged a suspect in connection with this incident as we continue to progress our investigation.”

