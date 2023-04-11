A man from Coventry has been jailed for sexual abuse offences despite his best efforts to destroy evidence.

Jeyakumar Jeyarasa was found guilty of seven sexual abuse offences including counts of inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The sex offences date from October 2010 until September 2019.

The 58-year-old's victim recorded him asking her for sex on her mobile phone as well as taking a video proving his guilt.

Jeyarasa then destroyed the evidence on the mobile phone belonging to the victim.

Despite his best efforts, West Midlands Police were able to recover the video and audio files.

Jeyarasa has been jailed for nine years and placed on the sex offenders register for ten years.

West Midlands Police case officer, DC Richard Buckley, said: "Jeyarasa was highly manipulative abusing his position of trust and thought he had got away with it by destroying vital evidence.

"However, with a thorough investigation by police, undaunted by the challenges faced in recovering evidence from a smashed phone, we persevered and secured the evidence needed for the jury to convict him.

"The victim showed strength and courage to come forward and steadfastly remained committed to achieving justice, bravely making herself heard to the court.

"Thanks to her and the efforts of West Midlands Police, Jeyarasa has been brought to justice and is now facing time behind bars and the streets are safer as a result."