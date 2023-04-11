A man has been convicted of murder after he was thrown out of a Birmingham shisha bar, and stabbed another customer in the heart.

Mohammed Adam, 46, was ejected from Relax Cafe in Sparkhill on September 26 last year, after harassing a woman.

It was then that he stabbed 45-year-old Fuaad Husein during an argument.

Adam plunged a knife into the left side of Mr Husein's chest, going through muscle and entering the heart.

Fuaad Husein, 45, died after being stabbed by another customer in the heart Credit: West Midlands Police

Birmingham Crown Court heard how both men had previously been visitors to the bar.

Peter Finnegan KC, prosecuting, said: "He did not stay for very long. The reason for that is he was making a nuisance of himself."You might say he was acting offensively, in particular towards a young woman who was smoking a shisha pipe who had been dropped off by her boyfriend."

He said that others on the premises picked up what was going on and had asked him to leave.

Mr Finnegan said Adam only lived a short distance away but after fleeing the scene took a circuitous route back to his home.

Relax Cafe in Sparkhill after the incident in September 2022 Credit: BPM MEDIA

Adam, of Stratford Road, denied the charge, denied harassing the woman and claimed someone at the bar was jealous of him and that he had been "set up."

He said he had been involved in an altercation with Mr Husein, but alleged that the victim had accidentally stabbed himself during a struggle.

Following a trial Adam was found guilty of murder and possessing a blade.

Sentencing was adjourned to a later date so that his counsel, who was not present in court when the verdict was delivered, could mitigate on his behalf.

He was remanded in custody.