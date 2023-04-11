Play Brightcove video

The father of a man from the Black Country who was killed on a night out says he is more hopeful of justice now than at any other point since his son died nearly six years ago.

Twenty four year old Ryan Passey died from a single stab wound at a nightclub in Stourbridge in 2017 but his killer was acquitted of murder and manslaughter after saying it was an accident.

Speaking from his home in Brierley Hill where Ryan grew up, his dad Ade Passey told ITV Central that an independent police review into the original West Midlands police investigation of Ryan's killing - being conducted by the West Yorkshire force - has unearthed 'significant new lines of inquiry'.

"They've been keeping us updated every six weeks and working with the family. I have to say they have been absolutely superb. They've come up with new lines of inquiry."

When asked if he felt more confident of justice now, Ade said: "One hundred per cent. They have looked into things we as a family asked them to look into. They've done that for us. So we are really hopeful."

This month would have been Ryan's 30th birthday. The family have arranged a charity ball to celebrate his life and Ade said he hopes it's this year that they get a breakthrough.

The whole family were devastated when Kobe Murray, also known as Kareem Gayle walked free from court after saying he stabbed Ryan accidentally on a night out at the former Chicagos nightclub in Stourbridge.

In 2021 they won a civil case against Mr Murray in which the judge ordered him to pay the famiy £10,000 in damages.

They fought for the current independent review into the original investigation and last month the Stourbridge MP Suzanne Webb brought up Ryan's case in the House of Commons.

Now they have been told by West Yorkshire police that their review is likely to conclude next month and be published in June.

Jason Connon who has been supporting the family as their spokesperson since Ryan's death said everyone was feeling a lot more confident that justice would be done.

"Obviously we're not able to disclose the full details just yet but it's something that that is positive and will hopefully move things forward.

"It feels we're getting closer to finally getting justice for Ryan. It's been a long and difficult road. You know, a lot of barriers in our way. We continue to fight and fight hard because we know that a critical decision was wrong on so many levels.

"You know, it's been a rollercoaster of emotions for the family with ups and downs. It's not an easy fight. You know, you're fighting against the system,a justice system, that we feel is broken.

"We've had to knock down walls and kick doors and and do as much as we can to get to where we are today.

"But we're happy that finally West Midlands police agreed to the review. What happened with the review so far from from West Yorkshire Police and the communication that we've had with them.

"We've got a lot of support out there from the public and finally, we believe that the family are being listened to and they will get justice."