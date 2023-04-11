Shoppers are being warned after two women fell victim to pickpockets shortly after leaving banks in Mansfield.

Both offences happened in the Stockwell Gate area of Mansfield, police in Nottinghamshire said.

The first victim, who is in her 80s, had several hundred pounds in cash taken from her as she walked around a shop just before 12.30pm on Monday 20 March 2023.

Ten days later, the second victim, in her 60s, was followed into a shop and had an envelope taken from her handbag shortly before 2pm on Thursday 30 March.

Police have released this image of a person they would like to speak to in connection with the offences Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

A suspect was challenged and immediately fled the scene.

Officers have now released two images of a person they would like to speak to in connection with the offences, and have also issued a warning to shoppers.

PC Kev Marshall, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “These were upsetting offences for the victims and we are determined to catch up with the person or people responsible.

“In the meantime I encourage shoppers to be on their guard and pay attention to people who may be following them or simply standing uncomfortably close to them.

“We are working hard to reduce theft offences in the town centre and will be maintaining a strong uniformed and plain-clothed policing presence in the area.”

Police are now asking anyone with information to contact them.