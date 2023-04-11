A mum, baby and grandma who were involved in a car crash on a busy road say their lives have been heavily impacted since.

Sara-Jayne Baskeyfield, 22, her 10-month-old daughter Wren, and mother-in-law Nicola Baskeyfield, 48, were all involved in the crash in Kidsgrove in Stoke-on-Trent.

The family were in the carpark of a local shop when their vehicle - a BMW i3 - began to move.

Sara-Jayne claims that despite her mother-in-law pressing down on the brake, nothing was happening, and the electric-petrol hybrid rolled into Liverpool Road.

The car was then hit by oncoming Corsa, and the impact spun their car into trees on the grass verge.

Sara-Jayne, who was in the front passenger seat, was left with serious injuries to her shoulder which needed an operation to fix.

Sara-Jayne has been told she will never have the full extent of the use of her arm again Credit: BPM MEDIA

Nicola is understood to have suffered a hand injury, but baby Wren, who was in her car seat in the back, was unhurt.

And although her injuries were described by police as "neither life-threatening nor life-changing", the impact on her life has been significant as she has been unable to go back to her job as a support assistant in a school for children with special needs.

Describing the crash, she said: "My door was wedged shut so I couldn’t get out and I couldn’t move my arm. I was more worried about the little one but thankfully she was fine.

"I told the fire brigade about my arm, they cut my jumper off and said I’d definitely done something to it, so I was taken to Royal Stoke."

Liverpool Road, Kidsgrove Credit: Google Maps

She adds: "I’d broken my humerus right up to my shoulder. And they said when they did the operation, they found loads of little fractures inside."Sara-Jayne said the family are at a loss as to how the crash happened.

She claims that when it was examined the mechanics found "wires that were not connected" underneath the vehicle.

But she added that as far as she was aware, what caused the vehicle to roll forward had not yet been identified.She said: "I’ve got pins and plates in my arm now and have to have physiotherapy. I’ve been told I will never have the full extent of the use of my arm again."

A spokesman for BMW UK said the firm had been unable to find a record of the case and so wouldn’t have been able to assist with the investigation.The spokesman added: "Safety remains our utmost priority at BMW and we are committed to ensuring that our vehicles adhere to the highest standards. We encourage any customers with concerns about their vehicle to contact our dedicated customer care team directly."The crash happened on February 20 at around 3.30pm. The following day, Staffordshire Police said: "On arrival, a white BMW was found in collision with a tree."A woman in her 20s, who was a passenger in the BMW was treated at the scene for shoulder injuries and taken to hospital for treatment."Her injuries are neither life-threatening nor life-changing. No one else was reported injured. We left the scene a short time later."

West Midlands Ambulance Service confirmed an ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Midland Air Ambulance Critical Care Car to the scene.

A spokeswoman said: "On arrival, crews discovered one patient, a woman, with minor injuries.

"She was treated by ambulance staff at the scene before being taken to Royal Stoke Hospital for further treatment."