A woman died of a brain tumour before she was able to complete her bucket list.

Theresa O’Donnell - aged only 33 at the time of her death in 2021 - had planned to reach the top of Welsh mountain Snowdon.

Ms O'Donnell, who's from Solihull, became too weak to complete the trek after being diagnosed with an anaplastic astrocytoma in 2013.

The tumour was stable for six years but a routine scan in 2020 showed it had grown.The former Castle Bromwich resident was told the tragic news that her cancer was terminal.

In honour of Theresa's memory, nine of her friends decided to climb the highest peaks in Wales over the Easter weekend.

The 'Welsh Three Peaks' challenge saw the group travel more than 2,334 metres and reach the summits of Pen Y Fan, Cadair Idris and finally Snowdon where they scattered Theresa's ashes. They raised thousands of pounds for Brain Tumour Research in the process.

Ashleigh Bedi, a life-time friend of tragic Theresa, said: "It was gruelling, but nothing we experienced during that day could match the pain she experienced in her final months."

The 35-year-old added: "During the last months of her life, Theresa created a bucket list. Instead of spa breaks and exotic destinations she wrote of how she wanted to summit mount Snowdon in Wales.

"Unfortunately, she became too weak to do so. We wanted to keep her memory alive and complete her bucket list whilst raising money for Brain Tumour Research. We hope for this was the first of many voyages in her honour."

Theresa was living in New Zealand in 2013 when she suffered a sudden seizure. A scan revealed the former client account manager had a brain tumour.

She bravely fought the tumour and underwent treatment for several years before it became terminal. Ashleigh added: "It was gut wrenching when we found out the tumour had returned.

"The combination of radiotherapy and growth of the tumour impacted Theresa’s speech. It was hard for her to put a sentence together, but she refused to let it dictate the life she had left."

Mel Tiley, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: "It’s devastating to read about Theresa’s battle with a brain tumour.

"Her story reminds us that brain tumours are indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any age.

"It’s with the support of people such as Ashleigh and friends that we can drive forward to find a cure for the disease. We are so grateful for their support."