A woman has died in a car crash on the M40 in Warwickshire earlier today.

The crash occurred between junctions 11 for Banbury and junction 12 for Gaydon on the M40 this morning.

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene at 7.37am where they found two patients in need of assistance.

The service said: "One of them, a woman, was found to be in a critical condition and was already receiving medical attention from police officers.

"Ambulance staff quickly began administering advanced life support but sadly, despite everyone’s best efforts, it became apparent nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed dead at the scene.

"A second patient was treated for potentially serious injuries before being taken to John Radcliffe Hospital."

Two ambulances, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor attended the scene, alongside an off-duty paramedic and off-duty nurse.

The northbound carriageway remains closed for accident investigation work following the crash.

National Highways is warning people of delays.

Drivers are advised to follow the follow a diversion route by exiting the M40 northbound at J11.

Turn left at the junction and join the A422 westbound following signs for Banbury.

Remain on the A422 westbound.

At the B4100 (Warwick Road) junction continue north on the B4100 following signs for Warmington.

Continue on the B4100 northbound to junction B4451 at Gaydon and turn right to continue re-join the M40 at J12.