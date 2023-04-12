A 23-year-old man is in hospital after having had an acidic substance thrown at him in a "targeted attack" in a supermarket car park.

The victim, who also suffered a knife wound to his head, is currently receiving treatment in hospital. His condition is not life-threatening.

It happened just after 11pm in a car park on Coleshill Road, Hodge Hill in Birmingham on Tuesday 11 April.

He was treated by firefighters and the ambulance service, and is believed to have then been transported to hospital.

West Midlands Fire Service confirmed they were deployed, saying: "Two fire engines from Erdington and Ward End attended, crewed by 10 firefighters."

The attack happened in a supermarket car park just gone 11pm on Tuesday 11 April Credit: Ryan Underwood

The fire service continued: "The first arrived within three minutes of being mobilised.

"It appears a man had a substance thrown at him, in a supermarket car park," it added.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said: "We know this will be worrying and want to reassure the public that we are doing all we can to identify the offender.

"We believe this was a targeted attack with no threat to the wider public."

In a statement, West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 11.10pm to an incident on Coleshill Road, Hodge Hill in Birmingham.

"One ambulance and a paramedic officer attended the scene.

"Upon arrival, we found a man with serious injuries that were not life-threatening.

"He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene and was conveyed to hospital for further assessment."

Police are urging anyone who may have more information to contact them via 101 or Live Chat on their website site, quoting 5188 of 11 April. Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.