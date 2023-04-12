A cannabis factory in Beeston has been shut down by Nottinghamshire police after a tip-off from a member of the public.

People were concerned about activity coming from a property in Dunsmore Close, with two men allegedly seen leaving the address with black bags.

In total, there were around 100 plants found in the kitchen and living room area.

There was also cannabis which had been cropped, and ready to be sold, in the upstairs bedrooms.

The plants have now been removed from the property and are being destroyed.

Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

Neighbourhood Inspector Mike Ebbins, who covers the Beeston area, said: “This is an excellent example of the community providing us with intelligence and us acting upon it.

“Cannabis grows are a blight on communities and are a fire hazard to neighbouring properties. Criminals who attempt to make money from cultivating or selling cannabis can expect a visit from us, like we did on Monday.

"Drug dealing is a local crime priority in Broxtowe and we rely on the information provided by the public to take action.

"I would encourage anyone with information about cannabis grows happening in your local community please feel free to call us on 101.”