Two drug dealers who were caught after police stopped them when they went through a red light in Nottingham have been jailed.

Kliyan Dinnall, 33, and Tessfa McKenzie-Anderson, 31, were pulled over by officers at the junction of Bentinck Road and Radford Road in Hyson Green.

The driver, Dinnall, initially stopped the Volkswagen Golf, but refused to get out, open his door, or window to speak to officers.

Meanwhile the front seat passenger, McKenzie-Anderson, also remained in the car.

Eventually the driver lowered his window, which is when officers could smell cannabis.

Dinnall continued to refuse to get out of the vehicle, so officers smashed a window and dragged both men out.

Both men were then arrested on suspicion of drug offences.

In custody, McKenzie-Anderson was searched and found to be hiding 27 wraps of crack cocaine with a street value of £270, as well as 29 wraps of heroin with a street value of £290.

No drugs were found on Dinnall but two mobile phones were seized from him – with messages indicating his involvement in drug dealing.

Bags of cannabis worth £70 and £910 in cash were seized from the car

Both men appeared at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday, 11 April for sentencing.

McKenzie-Anderson, of Pulborough Close, Basford, was jailed for two years, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to supply cocaine and heroin and supplying cannabis.

Dinnall, of Dungannon Road, Clifton, was jailed for 18 months, suspended for two years, having pleaded guilty to supplying cannabis and being concerned in the supply of cocaine.

Detective Constable Eliot Longdon, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a great bit of work by alert police officers who spotted Dinnall driving through a red light.

“In stopping the car, their actions led to the discovery of a significant quantity of Class A and Class B drugs.

"These drugs are a blight on our communities and are often linked to more serious offences such as serious acts of violence.

"We will not tolerate the supply of unlawful drugs and will continue with our efforts to disrupt the activities of drug dealers.”