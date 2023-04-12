Play Brightcove video

A woman from Bewdley has been sharing her story of what it’s like to work as a female taxi driver in the Midlands.

Tracey Kemp, who has been a driver for more than 20 years, says people are still shocked when they get into her car.

Recent figures show that the industry is one of the most male-dominated in the UK, with men making up 97% of drivers.

In an interview with ITV News Central Tracey said: "Women are really shocked. And it's funny because most people say the same thing.

"They'll say 'aren't you scared? And I'll be like 'no!'."

"But men are sort of...you'll see it going through their mind.

"I wouldn't let my wife do this, especially if it's nights, you know? And they'll say 'don't you get any trouble?'

"But no, I never get any trouble."

Tracey started out working in a taxi office but later decided to become a driver. Credit: ITV News Central

Tracey started out working in a taxi office but later decided to become a driver.

She admits the experience was daunting at first, but says new technology such as taxi apps, where journeys are tracked and payments are made electronically, means the job is a lot safer.

She added: "Back in the day, it was quite normal for drivers to get robbed on a Friday or Saturday night.

"They were carrying large amounts of cash. People knew that. I haven't heard of a taxi driver getting robbed in quite a long time. There'd be nothing to take."

Tracey says she has previously tried unsuccessfully to get more women to become taxi drivers.

She claims many women could be missing out on an ideal job, which allows someone to be in charge of their own hours and earnings, whilst meeting interesting people and touring the region.