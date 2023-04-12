Mum who gave birth in car reunited with paramedics who saved her baby

A mother from Coseley who gave birth in the car has been reunited with the paramedics who helped save her baby.

Ameii-Lee Lockley was being driven to hospital by her husband when she went into labour.

The couple quickly realised they wouldn't make it to hospital in time, and their baby Chelsea was delivered in the car.

Dudley paramedics Anna Lisowska and Marius Faraji were passing-by when dad, Robert Lockley, flagged them down at the roadside.

Chelsea was not breathing at the time, with the paramedics providing urgent medical attention.

Last week, the ambulance crew were reunited with the parents, and now healthy one-month-old Chelsea.

Anna said: “A baby not breathing is something that every paramedic dreads. Despite my own emotions, I went into autopilot and used my training to the very best of my ability to help Chelsea.

“To be able to see and hold Chelsea in such incredible circumstances on Thursday is a feeling I simply cannot describe. This little girl will always have a special place in my heart.”

Marius added: “While Anna assisted Chelsea, I focussed on Ameii-Lee as well as being terrified for her baby, she was haemorrhaging, so also needed urgent medical attention.

“We don’t ordinarily know any further details about patients once they are handed over at hospital, so to be reunited with them and to see that our work that night was able to help this family felt amazing.”

The feeling of relief to see ambulance staff arrive at such a traumatic time is something Ameii-Lee remembers well.

She said: “Everything was such a blur and I can remember being so scared for Chelsea and for myself, but I felt so relieved when Marius and Anna arrived and told me they would do all they could to keep us safe.

“Once home and recovered, I knew I had to do everything I could to track them down and thank them for saving mine and Chelsea’s life.

“To be able to thank them personally on Thursday was amazing and made me overwhelmed with emotion. We really cannot thank them enough.”

