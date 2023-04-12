A man who has spent 30 years building an enormous collection of alarm clocks is selling them at auction.

Frank Randell, who's 79-years-old, has amassed more than 550 alarm clocks from all over the world thanks to a passion, which he admits, turned into an obsession at times.

The first 100 will be sold at Hanson's Auctioneers in three weeks.

Hansons’ valuer Steve Fulford said: “I was blown away by the size of Frank’s collection.

"I have never come across anything quite like it.

"It’s phenomenal and I absolutely love it. People amass all sorts of things, from toys and cars to ceramics and militaria, but specifically focusing on alarm clocks is pretty unusual.

Frank will be selling the collection at auction Credit: Hanson's Auctioneers

“Most clock collectors go for centuries-old timepieces, antiques from the days of early clock production.

"Not Frank! He’s been busy buying 20th century alarm clocks dating from the 1930s onwards. They’re so fun and cute, especially the animated ones.

In an interview, Frank said: “I’ll be turning 80 this year and I’ve decided it’s time to say goodbye to my collection. The kids don’t want them.

"I’d like to see them go to collectors who will enjoy them as much as I have. My favourites are the animated clocks.

Frank Randell has amassed more than 550 alarm clocks from all over the world Credit: Hanson's Auctioneers

"I am keeping a few for my three children, six grandchildren and great granddaughter.”

Steve added: "No one likes getting up in the morning, and it would certainly be a shock waking up to 550 alarms, but Frank’s clocks really make you smile.

"These days most people are woken up by the characterless slab of plastic that is their mobile phone.

"Let’s face it, that’s not half as much fun as a nodding Noddy or animated cockerel!"