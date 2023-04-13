Crisps laced with drugs have reportedly been sold to children in the Black Country. Police in Wolverhampton said they acted on intelligence suggesting packets of Cheetos had been spiked.

The snacks were then allegedly sold to under-18s. Officers also claim knives have been sold to children

One person has since been arrested in connection with the alleged incident and a man was detained on suspicion of selling bladed articles and selling crisps laced with drugs.

Heath Town and East Park Police shared news of the arrest on Twitter. Officers said they made the arrest after conducting 'niche and thorough' work.On Twitter, the team said: "This afternoon we arrested a male on suspicion of selling knives and snacks laced with drugs to minors.

"Identified through some niche and thorough police work."Pictures released by police also showed cash and drugs were seized.