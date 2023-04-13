NHS names every A&E where patients waited more than 12 hours for admission, transfers or discharge
NHS England has published a list of the number of people attending major A&E departments waiting more than 12 hours before being admitted, transferred or discharged.
It comes as the number of people waiting for NHS treatment has peaked at 7.2 million, as junior doctors stage four days of strike action in a dispute over pay and conditions.
The millions of people were on the waiting list for planned treatment at the end of February 2023, with warnings the list is likely to grow as the health service continues to grapple with increased pressures.
In the East Midlands, long waiting times for ambulances have led to a rise in serious incidents over the last year, according to its ambulance service.
Figures obtained by ITV News Central showed some A&E patients in the Midlands experienced ambulance handover times of up to 15 hours last year.
It's not a new situation the health services are facing. Last year at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow in Essex a nurse told patients they could face a 13-hour wait to see an A&E doctor.
The new figures show Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust had the highest number of patients waiting more than 12 hours - nearly a third of A&E patients at the trust waited hour after hour to be admitted, transferred or discharged.
East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust and Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust were also ranked in the top three for worst A&E wait times.
Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust and Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust had the quickest turnaround times, with less than one per cent of patients waiting more than 12 hours.
Where does your NHS Trust rank?
The trusts below are ranked from highest percentage of patient waiting times.
Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust
East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust
Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust
The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust
Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust
Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust
Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Wye Valley NHS Trust
London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust
King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust
Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust
Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust
Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Medway NHS Foundation Trust
University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust
Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Isle of Wight NHS Trust
East Cheshire NHS Trust
Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust
Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust
United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust
Bolton NHS Foundation Trust
Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust
West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust
Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust
North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust
Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust
Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust
Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust
University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust
Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust
Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Barts Health NHS Trust
University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust
Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Whittington Health NHS Trust
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust
University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust
University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust
Portsmouth Hospitals University National Health Service Trust
Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust
Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust
North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust
Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn, NHS Foundation Trust
Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust
East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust
Stockport NHS Foundation Trust
James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust
The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust
Croydon Health Services NHS Trust
Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust
Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust
Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust
County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust
The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust
Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust
University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust
Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust
George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust
Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust
Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
West Hertfordshire Hospitals Teaching NHS Trust
Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust
Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust
Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust
North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust
Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust
Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust
Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust
Somerset NHS Foundation Trust
Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust
Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust
University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust
Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust
Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Airedale NHS Foundation Trust
Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust
Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust
Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust
University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust
Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust
University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust
South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust
Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust
North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust
North Bristol NHS Trust
Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust
Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust
Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust
Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust
Figures cover wait times in February only at hospitals with major A&E departments.
St George’s University Hospitals in London and Southport & Ormskirk Hospital were excluded for data quality issues, while Northumbria Healthcare and Sheffield Children’s Trust were too small to be included.
