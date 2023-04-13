NHS England has published a list of the number of people attending major A&E departments waiting more than 12 hours before being admitted, transferred or discharged.

It comes as the number of people waiting for NHS treatment has peaked at 7.2 million, as junior doctors stage four days of strike action in a dispute over pay and conditions.

The millions of people were on the waiting list for planned treatment at the end of February 2023, with warnings the list is likely to grow as the health service continues to grapple with increased pressures.

In the East Midlands, long waiting times for ambulances have led to a rise in serious incidents over the last year, according to its ambulance service.

Figures obtained by ITV News Central showed some A&E patients in the Midlands experienced ambulance handover times of up to 15 hours last year.

It's not a new situation the health services are facing. Last year at the Princess Alexandra Hospital in Harlow in Essex a nurse told patients they could face a 13-hour wait to see an A&E doctor.

The new figures show Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust had the highest number of patients waiting more than 12 hours - nearly a third of A&E patients at the trust waited hour after hour to be admitted, transferred or discharged.

East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust and Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust were also ranked in the top three for worst A&E wait times.

Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust and Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust had the quickest turnaround times, with less than one per cent of patients waiting more than 12 hours.

Where does your NHS Trust rank?

The trusts below are ranked from highest percentage of patient waiting times.

Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust

East Kent Hospitals University NHS Foundation Trust

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust

Royal Cornwall Hospitals NHS Trust

Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust

Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

St Helens and Knowsley Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

Countess of Chester Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Wirral University Teaching Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Wye Valley NHS Trust

London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust

King’s College Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

East and North Hertfordshire NHS Trust

Hull University Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust

University Hospitals of Derby and Burton NHS Foundation Trust

Northampton General Hospital NHS Trust

Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Medway NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust

Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Isle of Wight NHS Trust

East Cheshire NHS Trust

Buckinghamshire Healthcare NHS Trust

Northern Lincolnshire and Goole NHS Foundation Trust

United Lincolnshire Hospitals NHS Trust

Bolton NHS Foundation Trust

Worcestershire Acute Hospitals NHS Trust

West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS Trust

North West Anglia NHS Foundation Trust

Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals NHS Trust

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Lewisham and Greenwich NHS Trust

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust

Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust

Dorset County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Barts Health NHS Trust

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust

Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Whittington Health NHS Trust

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust

Portsmouth Hospitals University National Health Service Trust

Royal Free London NHS Foundation Trust

Torbay and South Devon NHS Foundation Trust

North Middlesex University Hospital NHS Trust

Mid Cheshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn, NHS Foundation Trust

Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust

Stockport NHS Foundation Trust

James Paget University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

The Rotherham NHS Foundation Trust

The Princess Alexandra Hospital NHS Trust

Croydon Health Services NHS Trust

Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust

Northern Care Alliance NHS Foundation Trust

Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust

County Durham and Darlington NHS Foundation Trust

The Hillingdon Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Foundation Trust

Surrey and Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

University Hospitals Bristol and Weston NHS Foundation Trust

Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust

George Eliot Hospital NHS Trust

Kettering General Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

The Dudley Group NHS Foundation Trust

Oxford University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

West Hertfordshire Hospitals Teaching NHS Trust

Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust

Salisbury NHS Foundation Trust

Homerton University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust

North Cumbria Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust

Gateshead Health NHS Foundation Trust

Royal Surrey County Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Sandwell and West Birmingham Hospitals NHS Trust

Milton Keynes University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust

Somerset NHS Foundation Trust

Sherwood Forest Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Yeovil District Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Tameside and Glossop Integrated Care NHS Foundation Trust

Chelsea and Westminster Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

Walsall Healthcare NHS Trust

University Hospitals of Morecambe Bay NHS Foundation Trust

Dartford and Gravesham NHS Trust

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Airedale NHS Foundation Trust

Chesterfield Royal Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

South Warwickshire NHS Foundation Trust

Calderdale and Huddersfield NHS Foundation Trust

Bedfordshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust

University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Maidstone and Tunbridge Wells NHS Trust

University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust

Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust

North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Foundation Trust

North Bristol NHS Trust

Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust

Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust

Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

Alder Hey Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

Figures cover wait times in February only at hospitals with major A&E departments.

St George’s University Hospitals in London and Southport & Ormskirk Hospital were excluded for data quality issues, while Northumbria Healthcare and Sheffield Children’s Trust were too small to be included.

