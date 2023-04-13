Ofsted has shut a nursery permanently after the death of a one-year-old boy at the site last year.

Fairytales Day Nursery in Dudley had its licence suspended in December amid a police probe into the toddler's death.

The education watchdog took action when they suspected other children were potentially "at risk of harm".

Fairytales' suspension was extended twice over a three-month period, but Ofsted bosses have now shut the nursery for good, subject to an appeal.

What happened at Fairytales Day Nursery?

Six women in total were arrested in connection with the baby's death. They remain on bail while enquiries continue, police confirmed on Wednesday 12 April.

Ofsted inspectors previously told the Bourne Street provider that it needed to meet certain criteria to avoid closing permanently.

This included staff being able to "demonstrate" how they would ensure "sleeping babies were frequently checked" and "put down safely".

An Ofsted report announcing the closure reads: "We have issued a notice of intention to cancel the provider's registration because we believe them to be no longer suitable to be registered. The provider has the right to object to our intention.

"On December 9, 2022, the provider notified us of a serious incident involving a child in their care. On December 14, we received concerns that the provider was not meeting some of the safeguarding and welfare requirements.

"We suspended the provider's registration because we believed children may be at risk of harm. Suspension allows time for the provider to take steps to reduce or eliminate the risk of harm to children.

"On 15 December, we carried out a regulatory visit. We found that the provider failed to notify us of a change in manager - an offence.

"In addition, we found the provider was not meeting some of the requirements. We served a welfare requirements notice requiring the provider to take action within the timescales set out."

Fairytales Day Nursery needed to meet nine action steps to avoid closure, this included: