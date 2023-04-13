CCTV images have been released of three men police would like to speak to after thousands of pounds worth of skincare products were stolen from a Boots store.

The images show the trio entering the Boots shop, in St Peter’s Retail Park, Mansfield on Wednesday 22 March.

At around 7.30pm that evening more than £3,500 worth of skincare products were taken from the store.

PC Rebecca Rich-Williams, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "This was a well-planned and professional theft that is similar in nature to other crimes reported nationwide, with multiple offenders appearing to coordinate their actions via earpieces."

PC Rich-Williams added: "Crimes of this nature have a significant impact on retailers and also drive-up costs for the rest of us.

"We are determined to catchup with the people responsible and would like to hear from anyone who recognises any of the men pictured in these images."

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting incident 747 of 22 March.

