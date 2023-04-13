A social worker who claimed she was discriminated against because of her race has won her case against Leicester City Council.

An employment tribunal panel ruled her treatment while working for the council had "no other credible explanation".

The council said it will appeal against the decision.

According to a report by the tribunal panel, the woman described herself as a British national of Indian origin.

The qualified and experienced social worker was subject to a disciplinary investigation in January 2021 after complaints were made against her.

She was accused of failing at inside leadership standards and ensuring members of her team acted in line with agreed standards.

The alleged failings were said to have "created an environment detrimental to individuals and to the delivery of core functions, which could impact on people who need our support".

The woman, who was responsible for a team in the council's adult social care department, was then removed and suspended.

'I still don't know what I have failed in'

The tribunal heard the human resources department, alongside a senior figure in social care and safeguarding, decided to start the disciplinary process after complaints were made.

The woman claims, in an interview in April 2021, she told one of her bosses: "I hope you can understand that I have been interviewed for three hours now and I still don't know what I have failed in.

"What code of conduct have I failed in? What professional standard have I failed in? Why can't somebody tell me what I have done wrong?"

The disciplinary report ruled the woman received "no substantive reply" to her question.

It was in May 2021 when the woman submitted her claim to the tribunal service after another meeting in which she was told her case had ended.

After investigation, the tribunal stated the only other head of service made subject to a formal investigation was of Asian origin.

'We are satisfied that race played a part in her decisions'

In its report, the panel said: "We conclude on the evidence that when it came to assessing the merits of behaviour allegations against white employees, [the senior member of staff] was slow to move to formal measures.

"In the case of [the woman], she moved fairly speedily to investigation and suspension for something which was either at the same or lower level of alleged misconduct.

"We are satisfied that race played a part in her decisions. There is no other credible explanation."

The panel added that in comparison to similar situations with colleagues of difference race to the woman where disciplinary action could have reasonably been filed the senior member chose not to.

A spokesperson for Leicester City Council said: "We are disappointed with this verdict and will be appealing against it.

"It would be inappropriate for us to comment further at this stage."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know