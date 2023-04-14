Play Brightcove video

A pair of alpacas have been spreading the smiles on a visit to a care home village in Staffordshire, and even stepped behind the reception desk to "greet" visitors on their tour.

Residents at Belong in Newcastle-under-Lyme got to mingle with four-year old alpacas Teddy and Carlos.

It was all part of an animal therapy session for the care home residents.

Residents meet their cheeky alpaca visitors Credit: Belong Newcastle-under-Lyme

Teddy and Carlos made themselves at home at the Lower Street care village, where they mingled with their hosts, and took tea in the onsite bistro.

The residents say they were delighted with their visit, which was also a chance for them to reminisce about their own funny tales and antics involving pets and animals.

Resident Janet Boulton, who's 89, said:

"Oh, they're lovely! They're so well behaved - can they move in with us?!"

The alpacas were a big hit with residents Credit: Belong Newcastle-under-Lyme

Knightley Alpaca Trekking, a Staffordshire-based family business, helped bring the Belong Limited charity care village site and alpacas together for the animal therapy session.

Emma Palin, experience co-ordinator at Belong Newcastle-under-Lyme, said:

"What a fantastic afternoon we've had ! To see our customers' faces light up when the alpacas came in was truly magical.

"In previous years we've hatched our own chicks and ducks and for this Easter, we wanted another experience involving everyone; we even introduced our new friends to those who are confined to their beds.

"Animals provide an affectionate, sensory experience which offers emotional benefits to our customers, allowing them to feel connected in a way they might not always feel with people.

"It's been a great success."