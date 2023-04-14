A 17-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after he was stabbed in the arm at a train station.

British Transport Police teams are appealing for witnesses after the teenager was injured at Nuneaton Railway Station last night (13th April).

It happened around 10.50pm. Officers received a report of a stabbing on the platform, just after the 10.22pm train from Birmingham New Street arrived at the station.

The teenager has since been discharged from hospital and his injuries are not thought to be life-changing.

No one has been arrested so far.