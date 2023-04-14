Police in Nottinghamshire have released an image of a man they want to hear from, after a woman was attacked on a night out in Nottingham city centre.

Officers say a 20-year old woman was left with a bleed on the brain after she was punched in the face by a man.

It happened as she was out with a group of friends celebrating one of their birthdays, on the 12th March.

Police want the public's help to trace the man Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

The group were walking across Old Market Square just before 2am, when they were approached by an unknown group of men.

Police say the men tried to talk to the victim, but she did not want to engage.

One of the men then took hold of her hair before punching her in the face, before fleeing the scene.

Police want to hear from this man Credit: Nottinghamshire Police

"A brutal, unprovoked attack"

Detective Constable Daisy Hough, who is investigating said:

“All this person wanted was to celebrate a friend’s birthday in our city – and that should have been able to happen.

"Everyone should feel safe enough to enjoy a night out in the city centre without fear of serious assault and violence.

"Her evening was cut short when this brutal, unprovoked attack took place.

"This is appalling behaviour and we will do whatever it takes to ensure that the person responsible is caught and held accountable for their actions that night.

“The force of the punch knocked the victim unconscious and caused her facial fractures and a bleed on the brain.

“We have released an image of a man we wish to trace who could help us with our inquiries.

"Do you recognise the man in the picture? Are you the man in the picture? Please get in touch with us immediately.”