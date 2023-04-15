Richard Parker has been selected as the Labour candidate for the 2024 West Midlands Mayor election.

He will be taking on the incumbent Conservative Andy Street, who has been in the role since its creation in 2017. Mr Street was then re-elected in 2021.

Members voted in favour of Mr Parker over Birmingham City councillor and regional Victims' Commissioner, Nicky Brennan.

He said he is 'humbled' to be accepted. He also said, “As your Mayoral Candidate, I will continue to lead a united Labour Party campaign that will bring the West Midlands together to beat Tory Mayor Andy Street and unleash our full potential."

He had previously described his campaign as one of ‘unity’, earning the backing in the early stages of three former candidates, Liam Byrne MP, union activist and former council leader Pete Lowe and former Minister Lynda Waltho.

Shadow Chancellor, Rachel Reeves, has tweeted her congratulations saying "Looking forward to joining you on the Labour Doorstep soon."

In a message to Labour Party members before the vote, Mr Parker said “Eight years ago I worked with Labour Leaders to put the Mayoral Combined Authority together.

“We had aims and ambitions; for fairness, for inclusion, for investment - we had hope.

“But that has been eroded. We simply cannot go on like this. I am not prepared to stand back anymore. Allowing a Tory Mayor, and a catalogue of Tory Prime Ministers write us off.s

“I won’t rest until we have an integrated public transport system. We will work to ensure no place is left behind - building pride in our place.

“I will lead an all-out assault on low pay to help those suffering from the cost of living crisis.”