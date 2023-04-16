Motorists are being warned to avoid a stretch of motorway after a lorry crash.

The vehicle burst into flames after it collided with a car on the M6 northbound between Junction 13 and 12 in Staffordshire.

An air ambulance was scrambled to the scene and landed on the motorway before flying off.

Pictures from the scene show smoke engulfing the lorry and the HGV cab had become completely detached.

Emergency services at the scene Credit: BPM

Emergency services including firefighters and paramedics were called to the scene near Stafford at around 11.40 am on Sunday (16 April)

A spokesperson for National Highways said: "The M6 in Staffordshire is closed northbound between J12 and J13 due to a road traffic collision involving a Heavy Goods Vehicle which has overturned and caught fire.

"Central Motorway Police Group, Fire & Rescue, Air Ambulance and National Highways Traffic Officers are on scene. The southbound carriageway has been released.

Credit: BPM

"Traffic within the northbound closure is currently being turned around but this will take time. There are long delays of 60 minutes in both directions."

In an update at 2pm, a spokesman added: continued: "Traffic caught within the closure of the #M6 northbound between J12 (#Cannock) and J13 (#Stafford) is now passing the scene of the incident via lane 4. Thanks for your patience if you have been held up."

The HGV cab had become completely detached. Credit: BPM

The police and ambulance service are yet to release statements on the collision.