Birmingham Imam condemns violence against police at Ramadan market

The Imam of a Birmingham mosque has condemned violence against police over the weekend in the city.

West Midlands Police officers were undertaking a joint operation with Birmingham City Council investigating illegal street trading when they faced backlash.

A number of missiles were thrown at police vehicles during the disorder, which happened at around 1.30am on Sunday 16 April.

One officer suffered a minor injury when a bottle was thrown, as a large crowd gathered on Coventry Road and Ladypool Road in Small Heath.

Police and council officials have said what happened was unacceptable.

And today, Imam Mustafa Abu Rayyan, of Green Lane Masjid, has appealed directly to parents to tell their youngsters not to take part in any violence or trouble.

He said: "We have received numerous complaints about unacceptable behaviour in our community that includes late night socialising, illegal set up of stalls, littering, noise disturbances and anti-social behaviour.

"This is mainly happening at night on Coventry Road but also other areas.

Lots of people attend the markets during Ramadan Credit: ITV Central

"As Muslims, we have a responsibility to show good manners all the time, but especially during the month of Ramadan.

"It is really concerning to hear that some of our sisters do not feel safe leaving the Masjid and there have been accounts of clash of the local police."

Imam Mustafa Abu Rayyan said that "this is unacceptable".

He urged parents to advise children and encourage them to spend their time productively - to be aware of their children's whereabouts to ensure they are not engaging in any "inappropriate activities".

He said: "To all the business owners, please ensure that your activities are conducted within the law and they do not cause any harm of difficulty to the community and to all the youth who are listening.

"Please remember that you represent our community and your behaviour should reflect the values we uphold as Muslims.

"Finally I want to reiterate that the vast majority of our community and congregation are outstanding individuals who are not involved in these activities.

"We all know this, however we cannot ignore the behaviour of a few that is causing a lot of the stress to others.

"We urge anyone with any information to come forward and report it to the police."

Play Brightcove video

The CEO of Green Lane Masjid Mosque has also spoken out saying it is "not becoming of the community".

Oliver Wood said: "We would just like to say that this is not representative of us as a community. The youth in this community.

"As a young individual myself you know I find it hard to see that so much chaos has happened.

"We'd just like to say that it's not becoming of the community that we are a part of and you know its something you've got to think about it on the long time.

"The police are involved that's a criminal record possibly."

Pop-up stalls appear selling food and clothes around the Muslim holy month of Ramadan and they continue until daybreak when fasting begins again.

Thousands of people visit the stalls - but people living and trading nearby say they're fed up with the traffic, the noise, the litter and with roads being blocked.

Police have been working with the council after listening to concerns from councillors, MPs, Imams, local traders and residents who raised concerns about traffic, noise, litter, roads being blocked and anti-social behaviour.

Both West Midlands Police and Birmingham City Council say they want people observing the holy month of Ramadan to enjoy the celebrations, but they want to ensure it’s done safely and within the law.

In a statement, they told ITV News Central: "We’re aware that some illegal traders have flouted the law, and those who continue to do so – by trading illegally or obstructing roads – will be reported and face legal action.

"Their investigators will now be examining body-worn video and social media footage of last night’s events, and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward."

Detective Chief Inspector David Sproson, from Birmingham Police, said: “It’s completely unacceptable that officers who were there last night to make the community a safer and better place were met with such hostility.

"We were there at the request of the community to deal with concerns which they had raised, and so what happened last night is intolerable.

"We’re now investigating a number of reports of criminal damage, as well as the assault on our officer and those responsible are being sought and will face prosecution.

"I’d urge the parents and friends of those involved in what happened last night to speak to them about the potential impact of their behaviour last night.

"They are risking arrest and prosecution and must be aware of the impact a criminal record can have on their future prospects.

"We will also be working with the community over the next few days to reaffirm our position that we are responding to the community’s concerns.”

A spokesman for Birmingham City Council said: “We want people observing the holy month of Ramadan to enjoy celebrations, and we want to ensure it’s done safely and within the law for the benefit of the whole community.

“What happened was totally unacceptable - officers were simply doing their job as part of this joint operation, organised in response to local concerns.

“We’d urge anyone with information to contact the police.”