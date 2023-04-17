Britain's Got Talent contestant gives birth hours before audition airs

A pregnant salon receptionist gave birth to her daughter just hours before her audition on Britain's Got Talent aired on ITV.

Amy Lou, from Tipton, was 30 weeks pregnant when she took to the stage to belt out Beyonce's song Listen back in January.

The 34-year-old gave birth to her baby girl on Saturday afternoon. Later that day she was watched by millions as she sang on the show, before receiving four yesses from the judges.

Staff at the Juicy Tubes Tanning Salon, in Tipton, where she works, have taken to social media to praise her performance and wish her and her newborn baby well.

In a series of posts on Facebook, staff wrote: "Wow, wow, wow Amy you were absolutely incredible.

Amy Lou struts her stuff while 30 weeks pregnant Credit: Syco Entertainment/ITV

"I thought that’s it Amy your life has just been changed forever the whole nation has just seen what everyone in Tipton already knows, how amazing you are.

"We are so, so proud of you nows your time to shine like the star that you are something tells me you're not going to be a sun bed shop receptionist for long.

"Massive congratulations on the safe arrival of Aida she’s perfect what a weekend."

The ITV talent show was back on screens for its 16th series on Saturday evening, with former Strictly Come Dancing judge Tonioli stepping in as a new judge to join Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Simon Cowell.

Amy has also expressed her joy at the response she has had following her audition.

Amy got four yesses from the judges Credit: Syco Entertainment/ITV

A post on the Amy Lou 'The Diva Show' Facebook page, read: " I want to thank every single person who has sent me beautiful comments, well wishes , and love and support for the birth of my new baby girl and my Britain's Got Talent audition Saturday night.

"I am reading all your messages in-between my newborn baby cuddles.

"As you can imagine life is pretty crazy right now, but I am so thankful to you all.

"And I’ll get back to you all when I’m out of the beautiful baby bubble that I’m currently in.. love you all very much."

Amanda Holden was full of praise for Amy Credit: Syco Entertainment/ITV

Judge Amanda Holden described her as a “star”, adding: “The minute you started singing I was just covered in goosebumps and I was just thinking your baby is probably just having a lovely little sleep in there and then she’s gone ‘Oh here we go’.”

The contestants are again competing for a prize of £250,000 and the opportunity to perform at the Royal Variety Performance in front of the royal family later this year.

Geordie duo Anthony McPartlin and Declan Donnelly also returned to host the programme – a role they have held since the show began in 2007.

Britain’s Got Talent continues on ITV1 and STV.