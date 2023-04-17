Two teenagers were reportedly raped outside a McDonald's in Nuneaton, leading to an increased police presence in the town.

Warwickshire Police says two teenage girls, aged 14 and 15, were approached by two men outside the McDonalds in Queens Road in the town centre on Saturday, 15 April.

It is understood that sometime between 7pm and 8pm, one of the victims was raped by a first suspect in Riversley Park.

While the other victim was raped sometime between 7pm and 10pm by a second suspect in Jubilee Park.

Officers have now issued an appeal for witnesses.

A statement on the force's website reads: "The first suspect is described as white, around 5ft 5in tall, of skinny build, with tanned skin, straight black hair, and some facial hair (but not a full beard).

"He was described as wearing a black cap, black trousers, black puffer coat, and had pierced ears with diamond stud earrings.

"The second suspect is described as white, around 5ft 5in tall, of skinny build, with pale skin and short black curly hair.

"He was believed to be wearing a black Puffa coat, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms and white trainers."

Detective Inspector Paul Sartoris said there will be a heightened police presence in and around Nuneaton.

He said: "These were shocking incidents and were devastating for both victims who are being supported by specially trained officers.

"While no arrests have been made, a full investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents, which I recognise will cause great concern in the community.

"The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around Nuneaton town centre while officers continue to conduct their enquiries.

"We have also increased patrols and two scene guards will remain in place over the coming days.

"I would urge anyone who may have witnessed either incident, seen the girls and/or the two men that fit the above descriptions to please get in touch as any information you may have could really help with our investigation.

"I would also urge anyone with dashcam footage who may have been driving close to Jubilee Park between 7pm and 10pm, or Riversley Park between 7pm and 8pm yesterday evening to also make contact with us."

Police are urging anyone with information that could help the ongoing investigation to report it online, call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident numbers 326 (Riversley Park) or 363 (Jubilee Park) of 15 April, 2023.