A child is in a critical condition in hospital after suffering a "medical emergency" at a trampolining centre.

The young boy was taken ill at Airea51 in Stafford Park on Sunday, the ambulance service has said.

Ambulance staff administered advanced life support which continued en route to the Royal Stoke Hospital - where the boy was airlifted for further treatment.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it was called to Airea51 in Telford, Shropshire, just before 3pm on Sunday.

In a statement, West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to a medical emergency at Stafford Park 12 in Stafford Park, Telford just before 3pm yesterday (Sunday).

"An ambulance, paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews found a child in a critical condition.

Airea51 said it shut on Monday "due to an incident we have no control over."

It apologised to customers on its Facebook page and said it hoped to reopen on Tuesday.

ITV News Central has contacted the trampoline and adventure park centre for a statement.