Two 15-year-old boys have been arrested in Coventry after two schoolgirls were reportedly raped in Nuneaton.

Warwickshire Police said two teenage girls, aged 14 and 15, were approached by two men outside the McDonald's in Queens Road in the town centre on Saturday, 15 April.

It is understood that sometime between 7pm and 8pm, one of the victims was raped by a first suspect in Riversley Park.

While the other victim was allegedly raped sometime between 7pm and 10pm by a second suspect in Jubilee Park.

Two boys, both 15, have been arrested on suspicion of rape of a female child under 16 and remain in police custody.

Detective Inspector Paul Sartoris said: “These were shocking incidents and were devastating for both victims who are being supported by specially trained officers.

“A full investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents, which I recognise will cause great concern in the community.

"The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around Nuneaton town centre while officers continue to conduct their enquiries.

“I would urge anyone who may have witnessed either incident, seen the girls and/or the two individuals that fit the above descriptions to please get in touch as any information you may have could really help with our investigation.

"I would also urge anyone with dashcam footage who may have been driving close to Jubilee Park between 7pm and 10pm, or Riversley Park between 7pm and 8pm yesterday evening to also make contact with us.”

