Children's services in Birmingham once branded as a 'national disgrace' have been rated 'good' by Ofsted inspectors for the first time in more than a decade.

The rating comes five years after Birmingham Children's Trust took over the failing services from Birmingham City Council. Prior to that children’s social care in Birmingham had been graded‘Inadequate’ by Ofsted since 2010 and had been failing for longer.

Government intervention, along with the appointment of a series of commissioners, reflected national concern.

In the report published today all five areas inspected were given a 'good' grading.

The report stated: “Since the last inspection in 2018, much progress hasbeen made by Birmingham City Council and Birmingham Children’s Trust in improvingthe experiences and outcomes of their children.

"Children are now safeguarded through effective ‘front door’ arrangements, thorough child protection assessments and a strong response to safeguarding children at risk of exploitation.”

It also said:

Most social workers have manageable caseloads

Children and young people are listened to and their physical, emotional and mental health needs are well considered

Children’s identity needs are well considered when seeking an appropriateplacement match and careful consideration is given to sibling relationships.

The appointment of an experienced and permanent director of children's services brought focus.

The Trust have a clear understanding of the main challenges they face and politcal leaders have given great priority to children in Birmignham.

There has been a positive shift in the quality and impact of partnership workingbetween the council and the Trust, along with other key allies.

Areas where the Trust need to improve iinclude:

The effectiveness of the response to domestic abuse

Earlier pre birth asssessments

Earlier engagement of personal advisers for children leaving care

Consistency of written plans

The report also said for a small number of children suffering long-term neglect, social work visits and management oversight are less impactful, and children remain in neglectfulsituations for too long. It added leaders have recognised this and have implemented anew neglect strategy in response but it is too soon to see the impact.

Andrew Christie, Birmingham Children’s Trust Chair, said: “We are alldelighted that today’s Ofsted report confirms the progress we have made, and thequality of practice provided by our fantastic team.

"We know there is more to do, but the improvements are evident. Our work throughout has been shaped by the voices of children and young people in Birmingham."

Today's report comes after more than a decade of children's services in Birmingham being rated either inadequate or requiring improvement.

In 2013 Birmingham's children's services were singled out by Ofsted as "a national disgrace".

Four. years later in 2017 a review into the death of Hakeem Hussain found there were failures in the opportunities to intervene and prevent his death.

Hakeem died after having an asthma attack in a freezing garden. Credit: Family photo

Hakeem was found dead in a freezing garden after an asthma attack in November 2017.

His mother, Laura Heath, 40, formerly of Long Acre, Nechells, Birmingham was convicted of manslaughter by gross negligence of her son, who died at the home of a friend where his mother had been staying.

Timeline: What happened the night before Hakeem died?

Heath told police she had smoked three bags of heroin – two before Hakeem went to bed at 10.30pm and one afterwards - leaving her in a drug-induced sleep.

Toxicology evidence put before the court proved Hakeem had inhaled tobacco smoke in the hours before his death, having also been exposed to heroin, crack cocaine and cannabis through second-hand smoke.

Boy, 7, who died alone 'gasping for air' was failed, report finds

What happened to Hakeem Hussain and how did he die?

Hakeem died "gasping for air" while lying in a garden without his inhaler at 7.37am on Sunday 26 November 2017. He was described as "frail" and his death "preventable".

Were social services aware of Hakeem before he died?

During the trial at Coventry Crown Court, it emerged that social services in Birmingham were aware of Hakeem before his death. And just two days before his fatal collapse a school nurse told a child protection conference that "he could die at the weekend".

Andy Couldrick, the head of Birmingham Children's Trust, which took over child services in 2018, said following the trial that there were "clear missed opportunities" in social services' handling of the case.

When Hakeem died, services in Birmingham had already been rated inadequate for years.

During that time a number of children died including Khyra Ishaq who was starved to death in Handsworth in 2008.

Khyra's mother Angela Gordon and her partner, Junaid Abuhamza admitted killing Khyra.

Birmingham Social Services were heavily criticised for not acting sooner.

Khyra Ishaq died after being starved to death in 2008 Credit: ITV Central

Birmingham City Council's deputy leader, Councillor Brigid Jones, said today: "The city of Birmingham faces challenges on a bigger scale than most, supporting some of the country's most vulnerable children, young people and families.

"This has been a long journey with a tremendous amount of work from so many people and it is an historic moment seeing their efforts recognised."