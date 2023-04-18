Six people are in hospital after being attacked by two dogs near a primary school in Birmingham.

Officers, including armed police, and paramedics rushed to the scene outside Barford Primary School in Winson Green on Tuesday just after 2.30pm.

Children at the school were reportedly kept inside for an hour until the animals were under control.

West Midlands Police said six people were injured by two dogs. A number of people suffered bite marks and ended up in hospital.

Credit: BPM MEDIA

An elderly man was among those hurt, West Midlands Police has confirmed. Their injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

Two dogs have been seized by police and are now in secure kennels.

A 28-year-old man has since been arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog which was dangerously out of control.

West Midlands Police said: "We have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of possessing a dog which was dangerously out of control after a number of people received injuries after being attacked by two dogs. We were called to Willow Gardens, Winson Green, shortly after 2.30pm today (April 18), following reports two dogs were on the loose and attacking people.

"An elderly man was taken to hospital with bite injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening. Five other people have been presented at hospital with bite injuries which are also not believed to be life-threatening.

"We have seized two dogs and both have been taken to secure kennels. We are investigating the incident and appeal for anyone with any information to contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting log number 2743 of April 18."

One witness claimed they spotted dogs "roaming" the area and "attacking at random".

One man took to social media to claim he was attacked by "two large dogs" in the vicinity of Dudley Road earlier today. ITV News Central has contacted West Midlands Police for a statement.

