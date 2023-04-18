Four people have been arrested after a disorder broke out in Birmingham on Saturday night. Officers worked on a joint operation with Birmingham City Council tackling illegal street trading in Coventry Road in Small Heath.

But, disorder broke out resulting in missiles being thrown.

One officer was struck by a bottle, but fortunately was not seriously injured, and three vehicles were damaged. Two council officials were also kicked and spat at. Two 16-year-old boys and a 42-year-old man have been arrested for violent disorder and a 23-year-old man has been arrested for assaulting a police officer.

They remain in custody as police enquiries continue.

Following the disorder, West Midlands Police have continued evening patrols accompanied by religious leaders and community members to reassure local residents and traders, and ensure that Ramadan celebrations pass peacefully and safely. Inspector Gary Everitt said: “We are aware that the violence on Saturday evening involved a small group of people and I’d like to thank the wider community for their continued support. “It’s been testament to the strong relationships that we have with the local community, businesses and mosques that we have been able to continue work closely together on joint patrols offering reassurance to families who are peacefully celebrating Ramadan.”