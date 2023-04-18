Leicester Pride is set to move to Abbey Park as it celebrates its 15th anniversary.

The parade will star in the centre of the Cultural Quarter of the city centre.

It will then make its way around the city, with a new route, taking in famous Leicester landmarks, including the Cathedral and Kind Richard Exhibition.

The parade will then make its way up to Jubilee Square before makings its way back down the High Street towards the Clock Tower.

The parade is then due to arrive at Abbey Park over the Charters Street Bridge, near the Morningside Arena around 1pm.

Leicester Pride is to move to Abbey Park as it celebrates its 15th anniversary Credit: ITV News

Martyn Parker, Chair of Leicester Pride said “I’m looking forward to our 15th Anniversary. We have worked extremely hard over the last 15 years to put the event together and I’m very proud of my team that work relentlessly to make sure that we deliver a successful event for the LGBT plus community.

"We are honoured to be recognised as one of Leicester’s main cultural events.”

Simon Harrison, Event Manager says “We’re thrilled we’ve managed to get a new licence to move to Abbey Park this year. It’s been something we’ve been in talks with Leicester City Council Festival & Events and Parks teams since before lock down and it will really give a new lease of life to the event in so many ways”.

Organisers say their plans to move from Victoria Park to Abbey Park were well underway before any plans were announced about a summer festival from Festival Republic in Victoria Park.

Bosses say they "hope that both events can support each other and our city in bringing some great festivals to Leicester this summer."

The event site is built up of many different sections, including the fair, main stage, bars, food outlets, market stalls and charity stalls, as well as other stands and a DJ tent.

Organisers said they "have felt for some time" that the setup of Abbey Park gives them more options to spread attractions into different areas with better separation of the sound too.

The parade will start outside Curve in the centre of our Cultural Quarter Credit: ITV News

The main stage will be situated in the band stand area of the park next to the Fun Fair which will stay in their Summer Fair location and slightly reconfigure to join onto the Pride arena.

The main stage acts will be announced in the next few months, with bosses promising to welcome back some Leicester Pride Alumni as well as some new and local acts.

The LGBTQ+ festival will take place on Saturday 2nd September.